NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,552 shares of company stock worth $7,631,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. 260,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,630. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

