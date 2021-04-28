Myomo (MYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%. On average, analysts expect Myomo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

