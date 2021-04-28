MyBit Price Tops $0.0024 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One MyBit coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyBit has a market capitalization of $383,792.65 and $378.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

MYB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

