M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $163.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M&T Bank has a decent earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter results reflected rising loan and deposit balances, along with elevated expenses. The company's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, supported by a strong capital position, seem impressive. Further, the bank’s steady capital-deployment activities reflect its robust liquidity position. However, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Given the company’s ongoing investments operational infrastructure and technology, its expenses are likely to remain elevated. Moreover, major exposure to commercial real estate loans and muted credit quality are headwinds. Notably, in February, it entered into an all-stock deal to acquire People's United.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.00.

MTB stock opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

