MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

MRC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 17,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

