MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $563.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.30 million and the highest is $570.27 million. MRC Global reported sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

MRC opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $708.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 228,583 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

