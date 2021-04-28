Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

COOP opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 508.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.