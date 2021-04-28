Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE MSI opened at C$31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.85. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.22 and a 1-year high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

