Morgan Stanley Sells 15,473 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Avient were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $10,407,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Avient by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avient by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $40,475,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

