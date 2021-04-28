Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,272,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter.

MORT stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

