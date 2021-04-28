Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.