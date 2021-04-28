Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.