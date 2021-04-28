Morgan Stanley Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.64 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

