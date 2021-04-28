Morgan Stanley Has $6.84 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Semtech were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 134,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,236. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.