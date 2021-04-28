Morgan Stanley Buys 148,554 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

