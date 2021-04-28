Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $300.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $290.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.32.

MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $169.39 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

