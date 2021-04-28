Moreno Evelyn V Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 111,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

