Moreno Evelyn V Buys 65 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 340.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.82. 1,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.33 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.88.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.