Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $346.58

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $346.58 and last traded at $324.91, with a volume of 5929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $326.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

