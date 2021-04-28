Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 781 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.95 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.