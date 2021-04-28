Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 63 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $392.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $262.96 and a 1-year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

