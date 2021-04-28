Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 5,583 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.