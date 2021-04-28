Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

XME opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

