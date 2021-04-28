Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $13.99 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Cummins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

NYSE CMI opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.