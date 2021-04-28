Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

