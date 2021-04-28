Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

