Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,569,661 shares of company stock worth $445,089,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $309.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.12. The company has a market cap of $880.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.30.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

