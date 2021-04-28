Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,545,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,333. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

