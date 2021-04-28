Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,495. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

