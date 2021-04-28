Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 164 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

