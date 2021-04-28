MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 1,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,286.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total transaction of $303,850.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $318.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.61 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.