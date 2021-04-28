Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,597,631. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

