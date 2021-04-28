MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

