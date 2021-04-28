MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 413.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MJNE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. MJ has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
MJ Company Profile
