Mizuho Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

