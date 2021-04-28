Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Down 1.6%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. 562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

