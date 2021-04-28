Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.30

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $19.55. Misonix shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 33,170 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Misonix by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Misonix by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

