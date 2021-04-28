MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in April

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

