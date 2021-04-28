MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $613.04

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $613.04, but opened at $640.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $641.77, with a volume of 4,271 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,641.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $53,647,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $39,137,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $16,708,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

