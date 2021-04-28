Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSFT traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.56. 46,496,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $171.88 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

