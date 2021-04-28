Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $302.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.75.

MSFT stock opened at $261.97 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $169.39 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

