Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

