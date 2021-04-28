Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Salem Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Salem Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.9% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

