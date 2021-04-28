Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MFGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

