MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $39.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock. MGM Growth Properties traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 4413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

