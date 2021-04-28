MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.43

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 40565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $165,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $7,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $9,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

