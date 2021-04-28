MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.86

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 20326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

Several analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

