Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

