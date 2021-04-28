Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 20,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

