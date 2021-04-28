Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Mesabi Trust has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

