Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.84-1.98 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.84-$1.98 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

